El Tribunal Superior de Madrid confirma la absolución de Cristina Cifuentes por el caso 'Máster'

La Sala de lo Civil y Penal del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid ha estimado parcialmente el recurso presentado por la profesora Cecilia Rosado y la exasesora de la Comunidad de Madrid María Teresa Feito, en el denominado caso 'Máster', referido al Trabajo de Fin de Máster (TFM) de la expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes.

A la primera de ellas, le ha rebajado la condena como autora de un delito de falsedad en documento oficial, a la pena de un año de prisión, frente al año y seis meses de cárcel al que le condenó la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid. Por su parte, María Teresa Feito ve rebajada su condena de los tres años de prisión iniciales a dos años de prisión como inductora de un delito de falsedad documental.

Además, las magistradas confirman la absolución de Cristina Cifuentes al desestimar el recurso presentado por el Ministerio Público, que solicitaba la anulación de la resolución y la repetición del juicio por considerar que la sentencia infringe la tutela judicial efectiva, al carecer de racionalidad y lógica la motivación que llevó a los jueces a absolver a la expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid pese a las evidencias, que a su juicio, aporta el material indiciario.

La Sala entiende que el tribunal sentenciador "no incurrió en un déficit de motivación ni su discurso es irracional ni omite razonamiento sobre alguna prueba relevante" y sostiene que "la sentencia explica sucintamente las razones que alientan la absolución". En este sentido, la resolución mantiene que si bien la sentencia "orilló algunos pormenores y su discurso absolutorio no comprende ni excluye la construcción propuesta por el Ministerio Fiscal, no por ello incumple el deber de motivación ni lesiona el derecho a la tutela judicial efectiva invocado por la acusación pública por irracional valoración de la prueba".

Contra esta resolución cabe recurso de casación ante la Sala Segunda del Tribunal Supremo.

