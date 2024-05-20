Newsletters

El Tribunal Supremo archiva las denuncias contra Ione Belarra por acusar de genocidio a Israel

Para los jueces, las declaraciones de la secretaria general de Podemos se enmarcan en el derecho a la libertad de expresión.

La secretaria general de Podemos, Ione Belarra, interviene durante una sesión de control al Gobierno, en el Congreso de los Diputados, a 24 de abril de 2024, en Madrid (España).
La secretaria general de Podemos, Ione Belarra, interviene durante una sesión de control al Gobierno, en el Congreso de los Diputados, a 24 de abril de 2024, en Madrid (España). Jesús Hellín / Europa Press

Madrid

El Tribunal Supremo ha archivado las diferentes denuncias contra Ione Belarra, secretaria general de Podemos, por un supuesto delito de odio tras declarar que Israel está cometiendo un genocidio en Israel. 

Para el Supremo decir que Israel está practicando "políticas de apartheid" y un "genocidio" en Gaza no es un delito de odio ni tampoco antisemitismo. Para los jueces, las declaraciones de Belarra se enmarcan en el derecho a la libertad de expresión.

((Habrá ampliación))

