El Tribunal Supremo archiva las denuncias contra Ione Belarra por acusar de genocidio a Israel

Madrid
El Tribunal Supremo ha archivado las diferentes denuncias contra Ione Belarra, secretaria general de Podemos, por un supuesto delito de odio tras declarar que Israel está cometiendo un genocidio en Israel.
Para el Supremo decir que Israel está practicando "políticas de apartheid" y un "genocidio" en Gaza no es un delito de odio ni tampoco antisemitismo. Para los jueces, las declaraciones de Belarra se enmarcan en el derecho a la libertad de expresión.
((Habrá ampliación))
