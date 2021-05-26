Estás leyendo: El Supremo se opone a conceder el indulto a los condenados por el 'procés'

Público
Público

Catalunya El Supremo se opone a conceder el indulto a los condenados por el 'procés'

Los magistrados consideran que no se ha vulnerado el principio de proporcionalidad de las penas a las que fueron condenados y que no hay prueba o indicio de arrepentimiento por parte de ellos.

Los 12 condenados por el 'procés' durante una sesión del juicio.
Los condenados por el 'procés' durante una sesión del juicio. EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

El Tribunal Supremo se ha opuesto a conceder el indulto a los doce líderes independentistas catalanes condenados por sedición, malversación y desobediencia por el procés. La Sala de lo Penal ha emitido su informe - que es preceptivo pero no vinculante para el Ejecutivo- en el que rechaza conceder la medida de gracia, una decisión que está ya en manos del Gobierno, que tiene previsto resolver esta cuestión en verano tras estudiar los dictámenes del Supremo y la Fiscalía, ambos negativos.

Los magistrados consideran que no se ha vulnerado el principio de proporcionalidad de las penas a las que fueron condenados y que no hay prueba o indicio de arrepentimiento por parte de ellos. Subrayan también que los argumentos en los que se basan las diversas peticiones de indultos realizadas por terceros desenfocan el sentido del indulto porque dibujan una responsabilidad penal colectiva y, además, pretenden que el gobierno corrija la sentencia dictada por el Tribunal Supremo.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público