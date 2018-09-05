El Tribunal Supremo rechaza apartar a los cinco magistrados que juzgarán el 'procés'

La Sala del 61 del Tribunal Supremo ha rechazado por unanimidad las recusaciones presentada por once de los implicados en la causa del procés independentista en Catalunya contra los cinco magistrados que juzgarán este asunto. Las recusaciones de los procesados fugados, como es el expresidente Carles Puigemont se han inadmitido de plano, y el resto han sido rechazadas.
La Sala del 61 —llamada así por el número del artículo de la Ley Orgánica del Poder Judicial (LOPJ) que la regula— está integrada por 16 miembros que son el presidente del Supremo, Carlos Lesmes, los presidentes de cada una de las cinco Salas del Supremo y los magistrados más antiguos y más modernos de cada una de ellas.
En este caso, sin embargo, la decisión ha sido adoptada sólo por 13 de los magistrados, ninguno de ellos de lo Penal, ya que tanto el presidente de esta Sala Manuel Marchena como el más antiguo de la misma, Andrés Martínez Arrieta, han debido ausentarse al ser integrantes del tribunal que juzgará el procés y por lo tanto recusados. El más moderno, Vicente Magro, también se ha apartado al haber sido el instructor del expediente de recusación.
La decisión se adopta en línea con lo solicitado por la Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo, que en su escrito calificó "fraude procesal y atentado a la buena fe" las pretensiones de los procesados por rebelión para apartar a los cinco magistrados a los que ha correspondido juzgar el caso en los próximos meses. Respecto del expresident de la Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, añadía que constituye además "un sarcasmo que accione la recusación quien está huido de la Justicia".
El Supremo había acumulado en un único expediente las seis diferentes recusaciones a los cinco magistrados de la Sala presentadas por el expresidente Carles Puigdemont, el exvicepresidente Oriol Junqueras, los exconsellers Josep Rull, Jordi Turull, Raül Romeva, Lluís Puig, y Clara Ponsatí; la expresidenta del Parlament de Catalunya Carme Forcadell y los que fueran líderes de la ANC y Òmnium Cultural Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Cuixart.
Los incidentes se dirigían contra el presidente de la Sala, Manuel Marchena y los magistrados Andrés Martínez Arrieta, Juan Ramón Berdugo, Luciano Varela y Antonio del Moral.
