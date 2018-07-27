Público
Catalunya El Tribunal Supremo rechaza de nuevo la libertad de los presos del 'procés'

La Sala encargada de enjuiciar a los líderes independentistas considera que persiste el riesgo de fuga.

Miles de personas claman en Barcelona por la libertad de los presos del 'procés'./.EUROPA PRESS

El Tribunal Supremo ha vuelto a rechazar —y van ya unas cuantas— la puesta en libertad de los presos preventivos del procés, que pidieron su excarcelación tras el "nuevo contexto" abierto a raíz del relevo al frente de la Fiscalía y de la negativa de la Audiencia de Scleswig-Holstein de entregar a Carles Puigdemont por rebelión.

La Sala encargada de enjuiciar a los líderes independentistas considera en un auto que no existe modificación alguna de los motivos por los que el juez instructor, Pablo Llarena, acordó la prisión preventiva.

Además, señala que la decisión del tribunal alemán de no entregar a Puigdemont por rebelión "no tiene ninguna incidencia sobre el desenlace de la presente causa", y añade que "permanece intacta la capacidad jurisdiccional de la Sala para decidir el 'qué' y el 'quién' de los hechos".

Por otra parte, la Sala del Tribunal Supremo ha dejado claro en un auto que el rechazo de la Audiencia de Scleswig-Holstein de entregar a Carles Puigdemont por rebelión no tiene "ninguna incidencia" en el desenlace del procedimiento judicial para el resto de procesados.

"La capacidad jurisdiccional de esta Sala para decidir el qué y el quién de los hechos que fueron objeto de la querella —siempre, claro es, en función de las pruebas que habrán de desplegarse en el plenario— permanece intacta", señala la Sala en el auto en el que rechaza la libertad de los nueve líderes independentistas en prisión preventiva.

Y añade: "Todo intento de dibujar una línea jerárquica que someta las resoluciones de esta Sala al criterio de los jueces provinciales alemanes resulta manifiestamente improcedente y está condenado al fracaso".

