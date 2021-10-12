El Tribunal de la UE desestima el recurso de Junqueras contra la Eurocámara por asignar su escaño a Jordi Solé 

El Tribunal General de la Unión Europea ha rechazado el recurso presentado por el exvicepresidente de la Generalitat y líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, contra la decisión del Parlamento europeo de declarar vacante su escaño tras la sentencia condenatoria del Tribunal Supremo y reasignárselo al también miembro de ERC Jordi Solé.
El auto, dictado el pasado 5 de octubre pero hecho público este martes, inadmite el recurso al concluir que Junqueras carece de legitimidad activa porque no era el destinatario del acto de impugnado, es decir, de la designación de otro eurodiputado para ocupar un escaño declarado vacante.
La decisión es recurrible ante el Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea en un plazo de dos meses y diez días.
El caso se remonta julio de 2020, cuando el presidente de la Eurocámara, David Sassoli, informó de que, tras la sentencia del Supremo de diciembre de 2019 y de la decisión posterior de la Junta Electoral Central, la institución europea tomaba nota de la elección de Solé como eurodiputado desde el 3 de enero de 2020, en sustitución de Junqueras cuyo escaño fue declarado vacante.
Ya en octubre de 2020, el Tribunal de Justicia de la UE desestimó el recurso de casación presentado por Junqueras por el auto que le negó medidas cautelares contra la decisión del Parlamento europeo de declarar vacante su escaño en la Eurocámara y rechazó también medidas urgentes para proteger su inmunidad parlamentaria.
