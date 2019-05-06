Público
Catalunya Llamar nazis a la Policía no es delito

Una jueza archiva la causa contra Albert Donaire, coordinador de Mossos per la República, al considerar que no constituyen un delito de odio ya que estos no animan a un comportamiento contra las Fuerzas de Seguridad.

Albert Donaire. Canal de Youtube de Donaire

Una jueza ha archivado la denuncia que interpuso la Fiscalía contra Albert Donaire, el coordinador de Mossos per la República, por insultar a las Fuerzas de Seguridad del Estado, además de comentarios denigrantes hacia los andaluces, según ha publicado El Confidencial.

El Juzgado de Instrucción y Primera Instancia número 2 de Olot, Girona, ha decidido que la causa debe ser archivada, ya que no ve injurias o delito de odio.

El mosso fue denunciado por la Unidad de Investigación Tecnológica (UIT) de la Policía Nacional. En estos mensajes comparaba a las Fuerzas de Seguridad Nacional con las SS, el cuerpo militar nazi del III Reich. "Las SS alemanas del siglo XXI están en España hoy y también uniformadas. Las #ÑÑ españolas".

En la denuncia también constan los ataques al pueblo andaluz, donde Donaire aseguraba, mediante la cita de un tuit de Inés Arrimadas, que subvencionaría a su "familiares y amigos andaluces".

La jueza finalmente decidió que los actos del mosso no contenían un discurso del odio, ya que estos comentarios no animan a un comportamiento contra las Fuerzas de Seguridad ni personas de otras comunidades, que el contenido publicado en sus perfiles se encontraba dentro de un contexto de crítica.

Aun así, el archivo no es firme, ya que la Fiscalía recurrió en abril tras expresar que los mensajes que lanzó Donaire sobrepasaban los límites de la libertad de expresión. La decisión deberá tomarla la Audiencia Provincial de Girona.

