Una jueza ha archivado la denuncia que interpuso la Fiscalía contra Albert Donaire, el coordinador de Mossos per la República, por insultar a las Fuerzas de Seguridad del Estado, además de comentarios denigrantes hacia los andaluces, según ha publicado El Confidencial.
El Juzgado de Instrucción y Primera Instancia número 2 de Olot, Girona, ha decidido que la causa debe ser archivada, ya que no ve injurias o delito de odio.
El mosso fue denunciado por la Unidad de Investigación Tecnológica (UIT) de la Policía Nacional. En estos mensajes comparaba a las Fuerzas de Seguridad Nacional con las SS, el cuerpo militar nazi del III Reich. "Las SS alemanas del siglo XXI están en España hoy y también uniformadas. Las #ÑÑ españolas".
Hi ha centenars de vídeos de la violència extrema de la @policia i la @guardiacivil. Tothom ho ha vist. Són les SS Ñazis del segle XXI.— ᗩLᙖ🎗ᖇTᗟᙢ ||*|| (@albertdmcat) 3 de octubre de 2017
En la denuncia también constan los ataques al pueblo andaluz, donde Donaire aseguraba, mediante la cita de un tuit de Inés Arrimadas, que subvencionaría a su "familiares y amigos andaluces".
Mira @InesArrimadas t'ho explico el que es vol provocar: pagar amb la mateixa moneda a Espanya, que ens vol arruïnar als catalans i al nostre govern i que porta anys espoliant sense miraments Catalunya per subvencionar la teva família i amics andalusos. https://t.co/3au8FpacQW— ᗩLᙖ🎗ᖇTᗟᙢ ||*|| (@albertdmcat) 20 de octubre de 2017
La jueza finalmente decidió que los actos del mosso no contenían un discurso del odio, ya que estos comentarios no animan a un comportamiento contra las Fuerzas de Seguridad ni personas de otras comunidades, que el contenido publicado en sus perfiles se encontraba dentro de un contexto de crítica.
Aun así, el archivo no es firme, ya que la Fiscalía recurrió en abril tras expresar que los mensajes que lanzó Donaire sobrepasaban los límites de la libertad de expresión. La decisión deberá tomarla la Audiencia Provincial de Girona.
