El chófer de Bárcenas se acoge a su derecho a no declarar sobre el robo de papeles del PP por encargo de Villarejo

El investigado ha de aclarar si fue contratado por el operativo presuntamente liderado por el excomisario para hacerse con los documentos que Bárcenas se habría llevado del partido cuando fue despedido.

El chófer de Barcenas, Sergio Ríos, junto a Rosalía Iglesias, la mujer del extesorero. AFP/Archivo

El que fuera chófer de Luis Bárcenas, Sergio Ríos, se ha negado a declarar este miércoles ante el juez de la Audiencia Nacional Diego de Egea sobre su implicación en la 'operación Kitchen', el operativo policial que se habría puesto en marcha en 2013 para sustraer al extesorero del PP documentación sensible sobre la formación política, según han informado fuentes jurídicas.

El magistrado de refuerzo del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6 ha llamado a declarar como investigado a Ríos a petición de la Fiscalía Anticorrupción para que aclare si fue contratado por el operativo presuntamente liderado por los comisarios José Manuel Villarejo y Enrique García Castaño para hacerse con los documentos que Bárcenas se habría llevado del partido cuando fue despedido.

