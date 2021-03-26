Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía abre 230 investigaciones por la gestión de residencias en Barcelona

La Fiscalía abre 230 investigaciones por la gestión de residencias en Barcelona

La trabajadora de una residencia de ancianos de Zarautz observa desde la ventana. Juan Herrero. / EFE

BARCELONA

La Fiscalía de Barcelona ha abierto esta semana unas 230 investigaciones civiles a residencias de ancianos de la ciudad, a las que requerirá documentación para revisar su gestión y sus protocolos, tanto en lo relativo a la afectación del coronavirus como a su trabajo habitual. 

Fuentes de la Fiscalía han explicado que se estudiarán aspectos como el trato a los residentes contagiados --también a las condiciones de los ancianos sin coronavirus-- y los protocolos para trasladarles al hospital o para que reciban asistencia médica en la misma residencia.

También requerirá información sobre el trato con los familiares y cómo se hacen las visitas, tanto si hay contagios en el centro como si no los hay, y se revisará el grado de afectación de la pandemia a cada residencia así como la vacunación a los ancianos. 

Estas investigaciones civiles se inician para revisar que se cumpla la normativa, no porque la Fiscalía haya detectado indicios de delito en la gestión de las residencias. 

En caso de detectarse algún incumplimiento, la Generalitat podría imponer al centro una sanción administrativa. 

Investigación en confinamiento

Estas 230 investigaciones se suman a otras ocho diligencias civiles abiertas durante el y a dos investigaciones penales que siguen en curso, todas en la ciudad de Barcelona. 

En mayo, la Fiscalía investigaba penalmente a un total de 25 residencias en toda Catalunya: 10 eran en la ciudad de Barcelona, y dos siguen vigentes. 

En el ámbito civil, en mayo había 81 actuaciones en toda Catalunya, de las cuales 15 en Barcelona: de estas, ocho siguen abiertas. 

