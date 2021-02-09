Investigado por prevaricación el presidente de la Diputación de Sevilla

MADRIDActualizado:
Un juez ha citado como investigados por presunta prevaricación al presidente de la Diputación de Sevilla, Fernando Rodríguez Villalobos (PSOE), y su exjefe de gabinete, el dirigente socialista andaluz Antonio Pradas, para que declaren sobre las ayudas supuestamente ilegales que concedieron al certamen agroganadero 'Una Pará en Gines'.
En un auto dictado el pasado 3 de febrero, el juez de refuerzo del Juzgado de Instrucción número 6 de Sevilla fija para el 19 de marzo la declaración de Villalobos, mientras que Pradas, que es secretario de Mundo Rural, Política Agraria y Pesca en la Ejecutiva del PSOE-A, deberá comparecer el 26 del mismo mes.
A la vista de la investigación de la Guardia Civil, el juez indica que podría deducirse que Villalobos y otros responsables de la Diputación "habrían contribuido al otorgamiento arbitrario" de varias subvenciones al Ayuntamiento de Gines, "con el consiguiente menoscabo de fondos públicos".
En cuanto a Pradas, "habría participado en la tramitación de estas subvenciones aunque sin adoptar la decisión final de su otorgamiento".
Otros investigados son el exalcalde de Gines Manuel Camino y el actual regidor, Romualdo Garrido, ambos del PSOE, así como cuatro hermanos mayores de la Hermandad del Rocío de Gines (Sevilla). En total son diez los investigados que deberán comparecer ante el juez en marzo.
Según el instructor, la Diputación concedió ayudas excepcionales y directas para financiar un evento "nada excepcional", ya que estaba "totalmente planificado" y se celebra "de forma constante año tras año y en días señalados con antelación".
El auto cita una ayuda de 6.000 euros librada el 20 de diciembre de 2007 para financiar un espectáculo ecuestre de bandoleros, otra por la misma cantidad del 5 de junio de 2009 para otro evento similar y la instalación de carpas, una tercera también de 6.000 euros y fechada el 15 de abril de 2010 para montar cien 'boxes' para caballos y una última del 23 de marzo de 2011 por un importe de 4.000 euros.
Según la Intervención General de la Junta de Andalucía (IGJA), todas estas subvenciones directas fueron concedidas "con omisión patente de los principios y procedimientos legalmente aplicables" y "por la sola voluntad" de Villalobos.
