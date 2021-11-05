Estás leyendo: Investigan a Fèlix Millet por la desaparición de objetos embargados de su vivienda

Público
Público

Investigan a Fèlix Millet por la desaparición de objetos embargados de su vivienda

El expresidente del Palau, en prisión por el expolio de la institución musical, tendrá que volver a declarar.

El ex responsable del Palau de la Música, Fèlix Millet, en la Audiencia de Barcelona, donde la Fiscalía ha pedido medidas cautelares sobre la situación personal. EFE/Quique García
El ex responsable del Palau de la Música, Fèlix Millet, en la Audiencia de Barcelona, donde la Fiscalía ha pedido medidas cautelares sobre la situación personal. EFE/Quique García.

madrid

Actualizado:

El Juzgado de Instrucción 4 de Granollers (Barcelona) investiga al expresidente del Palau de la Música Fèlix Millet, que se encuentra ya en prisión por el expolio de la institución, por la desaparición de objetos de valor embargados de su vivienda en L’Ametlla del Vallès (Barcelona).

Esos bienes estaban embargados por orden judicial y deben servir para resarcir parte de los 23 millones del expolio por el que está condenado.

Según ha avanzado El País, la jueza ya le ha citado como investigado por los objetos embargados y que deben servir para resarcir parte de los 23 millones del expolio. El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) ha informado en un comunicado que se abrieron las diligencias el pasado mes de mayo contra Millet por los delitos de falsedad documental y apropiación indebida, después de recibir una denuncia de la Agencia Tributaria.

Millet y el extesorero de CDC Daniel Osàcar ingresaron en prisión el pasado 20 de junio para cumplir la condena por su papel en el desfalco de la institución musical entre 2000 y 2009.

En esta nueva causa abierta ahora hace seis meses, la jueza ya ha hecho varias diligencias de investigación y está pendiente de fijar la fecha para interrogar a Millet como investigado.

Etiquetas

selección público