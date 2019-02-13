La Fiscalía malagueña ha solicitado que citen en calidad de investigado por un delito de homicidio imprudente al dueño de la finca de Totalán (Málaga) donde está el pozo en el que cayó y murió el niño de 2 años, Julen, el pasado 13 de enero.
Tras estudiar toda la documentación, atestados e informes, el Ministerio Público estima que "ya se pueden hacer varias hipótesis de los momentos previos de la fatal caída del pequeño y, por tanto, procede depurar, si es que las hubiere, las responsabilidades penales de las personas intervinientes".
El fiscal ha pedido a la titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 9 de Málaga que tome declaración como investigado al propietario de la finca, David Serrano Alcaide, por lo que ya se le puede admitir su personación en la causa como investigado, según han confirmado a Efe fuentes judiciales.
También tendrá que declarar el empresario que efectuó el pozo, Antonio Sánchez, pero en calidad de testigo, al igual que los padres de Julen, José Roselló y Victoria García, cuatro guardias civiles y los senderistas que llegaron al lugar a auxiliar a los padres del niño, entre otros.
