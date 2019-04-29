Público
Troleo de Forocoches Forocoches trolea al PP y envía unos mariachis a Génova al ritmo de "canta y no llores"

El foro de Internet logró recaudar más de 500 euros en pocos minutos, con los que pagó a un grupo de mariachis que enviaron a la sede del PP.

28/04/2019 - Mariachis frente a la sede del PP | Twitter

El PP pasaba una de las peores noches tras el escrutinio de las esperadas elecciones generales del 28 de abril y Forocoches se decidió a amenizarla. En torno a las 22:30 de la noche, un usuario del chat llamaba a sus participantes a recaudar dinero para enviar a un grupo de mariachis a la sede del PP.

"Podemos hacer algo épico", escribía en un hilo uno de sus integrantes. "Es el hundimiento del PP y Forocoches no puede faltar a la cita", continuaba. Pese a que la petición inicial era de 200 euros para contratar a dos mariachis que amenizaran la noche en Génova 13, sede del derrotado PP, superaron con creces la cifra.

Los usuarios del foro lograron reunir más de 500 euros con los que enviaron un grupo de cuatro mariachis al ritmo de "Canta y no llores" a una sede del PP casi desierta.

El partido liderado por Pablo Casado, que tuvo el peor resultado de su historia, perdió la mitad de sus asientos en el Congreso después de obtener 66 escaños frente a los 137 de 2016.

