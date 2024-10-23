El TSJ de Madrid inadmite la querella de Begoña Gómez contra el juez Peinado por prevaricación

madrid
Actualizado:
La Sala Civil y Penal del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid ha inadmitido a trámite la querella presentada por Begoña Gómez, esposa del presidente del Gobierno, contra el juez Peinado, titular del Juzgado de Instrucción 41 de Madrid, por un presunto delito de prevaricación.
(Habrá ampliación)
