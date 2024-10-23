Newsletters

Estás leyendo: El TSJ de Madrid inadmite la querella de Begoña Gómez contra el juez Peinado por prevaricación

Público
Público

El TSJ de Madrid inadmite la querella de Begoña Gómez contra el juez Peinado por prevaricación

La Sala de lo Civil y lo Penal considera que el magistrado "no ha perturbado los derechos procesales" de la esposa del presidente del Gobierno.

Pedro Sánchez y Begoña Gómez, a su llegada al Festival de Cine de San Sebastián, a 26 de septiembre de 2024.
Pedro Sánchez y Begoña Gómez, a su llegada al Festival de Cine de San Sebastián, a 26 de septiembre de 2024. Raúl Terrel / Europa Press

madrid

La Sala Civil y Penal del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid ha inadmitido a trámite la querella presentada por Begoña Gómez, esposa del presidente del Gobierno, contra el juez Peinado, titular del Juzgado de Instrucción  41 de Madrid, por un presunto delito de prevaricación. 

(Habrá ampliación)

¿Te ha resultado interesante esta noticia?

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público