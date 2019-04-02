Público
El TSJC acuerda investigar a Torra por desobediencia al mantener los lazos

La decisión se produce tras la querella de la Fiscalía que le acusa de desobediencia por no cumplir la orden de la Junta Electoral de retirar los lazos amarillos de edificios públicos.

El presidente de la Generalitat Quim Torra, hoy durante la segunda jornada de pleno en el Parlament de Catalunya./EFE

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) ha acordado investigar al presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, a raíz de la querella de la Fiscalía que le acusa de desobediencia por no cumplir la orden de la Junta Electoral de retirar los lazos amarillos de edificios públicos.

