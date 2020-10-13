El TSJC desestima el recurso de súplica de Quim Torra a su inhabilitación

BARCELONA
La Sala Civil y Penal del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha desestimado el recurso de súplica que la defensa del expresident de la Generalitat Quim Torra presentó contra la ejecución de la sentencia que le condenó a 18 meses de inhabilitación, ha informado este martes.
Al recurrir la ejecución de la sentencia, en la que vio "nulidad manifiesta", el abogado Gonzalo Boye criticó que la Sala había declarado firme la sentencia del Tribunal Supremo (TS) que avaló la sentencia del TSJC, pero no el primer fallo, por lo que sostuvo que no se podía aplicar la condena.
Los magistrados deciden "corregir el error material sufrido en la redacción" de ese auto y desestimar la petición de Torra, que está citado el miércoles para acordar los detalles del cumplimiento de su pena.
Del mismo modo, la Sala descarta la petición de suspender la pena mientras el Tribunal Constitucional (TC) resuelve el recurso de amparo que ha presentado la defensa de Torra, y a lo que la Fiscalía también se opuso.
El 28 de septiembre, el Supremo confirmó la condena de un año y medio de inhabilitación a Torra por mantener una pancarta por los presos del 1-O en la fachada del Palau de la Generalitat.
