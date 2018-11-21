Público
Túneles de Madrid El Ayuntamiento de Madrid gestionará los túneles tras un acuerdo con Dragados

El Consistorio ha llegado a un acuerdo con la filial de ACS para rescindir el contrato aún en vigor. La idea del Ayuntamiento es que sean las Juntas de Distrito las que gestionen los túneles que les correspondan.

Uno de los túneles de la M-30 en Madrid.

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid y Dragados, filial del grupo ACS, han alcanzado un acuerdo para rescindir el contrato de mantenimiento integral de varios túneles de la capital, cuya gestión asumirá a partir de ahora el Consistorio.

Asimismo, el Ayuntamiento trabaja en la "valoración de las compensaciones a recibir por la resolución anticipada del contrato, vinculadas a las inversiones previas realizadas", según informó delegado de Desarrollo Urbano Sostenible del Consistorio, José Manuel Calvo, en la comisión del ramo.

Calvo indicó asimismo que su Departamento preparará unos nuevos pliegos de contratación para abordar "un nuevo modelo de gestión descentralizada", con el foco puesto en las Juntas de Distrito, que recuperarán las competencias que tenían antes de que en 2014 el PP pusiera en marcha contratos de mantenimiento integral.

Así, los distritos contarán con 'recorredores urbanos' para visitar e inspeccionar los barrios con la idea de que las Juntas tramiten directamente los proyectos de renovación y mejora, con el debido presupuesto. El área se quedará con la gestión de las grandes infraestructuras.

