Turismo habilita información en su web para los afectados por la quiebra de Thomas Cook

El Ministerio de Industria, Comercio y Turismo ha habilitado desde este martes en la portada de su página web un espacio con información útil para los afectados por la quiebra del turoperador británico Thomas Cook.
La nueva "pestaña" se irá actualizando periódicamente, con novedades "que sean de utilidad" para empresas, trabajadores y administraciones públicas, ha informado el departamento que dirige en funciones Reyes Maroto.
Los internautas podrán acceder al apartado de "preguntas frecuentes" en relación, entre otras cuestiones, con la cobertura de los seguros para los afectados por el cese de actividad de Thomas Cook. De momento, esta sección solo cuenta con dos respuestas a las preguntas '¿Qué es la ATOL protection?' y '¿Qué cubre el fondo ATOL?', haciendo referencia a los fondos de garantías que protegen a usuarios de posibles quiebras como esta.
También hay una sección dedicada a las medidas urgentes aprobadas por el Gobierno en Consejo de Ministros para paliar los efectos de la apertura de procedimientos de insolvencia del grupo británico.
