Estás leyendo: España exigirá una PCR negativa o la pauta completa de la vacunación a los viajeros que procedan de Reino Unido

Público
Público

Turistas de Reino Unido España exigirá una PCR negativa o la pauta completa de la vacunación a los viajeros que procedan de Reino Unido

Pedro Sánchez ha justificado la medida en el hecho de que los datos que llegan del Reino Unido son preocupantes porque tienen unos contagios "muy por encima de los 150 casos por 100.000 habitantes en 14 días".

Vista de Punta Ballena, en Magaluf una de las zonas turísticas de mallorca más afectada por la falta de turistas británicos.
Vista de Punta Ballena, en Magaluf una de las zonas turísticas de mallorca más afectada por la falta de turistas británicos. Cati Cladera / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado este lunes que los turistas británicos que lleguen a Balears tendrán que estar vacunados con la pauta completa contra el coronavirus o, en su defecto, deberán tener los resultados de una PCR negativa.

En una entrevista en la Cadena Ser, Sánchez ha dicho que, de esta forma, los turistas británicos que aterricen en Baleares tendrán que cumplir con las mismas exigencias que España hace al resto de ciudadanos europeos.

"Lo aplicaremos en un plazo de 72 horas y así los touroperadores y turistas británicos podrán adaptarse a estas nuevas reglas que les estoy anunciando", ha dicho el jefe del Ejecutivo, que ha subrayado la "evolución negativa" de la incidencia acumulada a catorce días en Reino Unido, que está "muy por encima" de los 150 casos.

Por eso, ha dicho Sánchez, España tenía que tomar "alguna precaución adicional respecto a la llegada de turistas británicos". La presidenta de Balears, Francina Armengol, pidió a Sanidad Exterior que exigiera pruebas de la covid-19 en origen a los británicos que visiten el archipiélago, así como "fijar controles de entrada estrictos y seguros" en los puertos y aeropuertos de las islas.

El jefe del Ejecutivo ha destacado también las ganas de movilidad de la ciudadanía española, que se ha descargado más de dos millones del certificado verde digital, las ganas que tiene la población de vacunarse, de abrir la economía y recuperar "nuestra normalidad".

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público