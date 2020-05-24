Estás leyendo: RTVE y 'La Razón' denuncian ataques a sus periodistas cuando cubrían la protesta de Vox en Madrid

RTVE y 'La Razón' denuncian ataques a sus periodistas cuando cubrían la protesta de Vox en Madrid

La sección de UGT en la corporación RTVE ha enviado una carta al líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, instándole a que, "de forma inmediata" se terminen los acosos a los profesionales.

Numerosas personas participan este sábado en la “Caravana por España y su Libertad” que ha organizado Vox en Málaga para protestar por la gestión del Gobierno de España durante la crisis sanitaria del coronavirus (COVID-19). EFE/Daniel Pérez

madrid

Actualizado:

efe

El Consejo de Informativos de TVE y el diario La Razón han condenado este sábado hostigamiento y agresión a dos de sus profesionales mientras cubrían en Madrid la manifestación convocada por Vox en contra de la gestión del Gobierno en la crisis del coronavirus.

En su cuenta de Twitter, el Consejo de Informativos de TVE, ha escrito que "la libertad de expresión y manifestación no puede coartar la libertad de prensa y el derecho a la información".

"Apoyamos a nuestros compañeros y pedimos que cese el hostigamiento de quienes les impiden informar en libertad y seguridad", concluye su mensaje. Durante una conexión en directo, un grupo de manifestantes rodearon a un periodista de TVE con banderas de España, incluso pasándolas por delante de su cara, y recibió algunos insultos.

Por su lado, La Razón ha condenado asimismo a través de un tuit la agresión a uno de sus reporteros gráficos durante la manifestación, tal y como se puede apreciar en imágenes, al igual que en el caso del hostigamiento al trabajo del reportero de TVE.

La sección de UGT en la corporación RTVE ha enviado una carta al líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, instándole a que, "de forma inmediata" se terminen los acosos a los profesionales de la corporación en las coberturas de concentraciones, caceroladas y demás acciones de protesta contra el Gobierno.

En un comunicado en el que da cuenta de la misiva, UGT sugiere además al presidente de Vox que para resolver quejas sobre RTVE recurra a herramientas como la Comisión Mixta de Control Parlamentario de la CRTVE, el propio Parlamento o la administradora única de la corporación.

