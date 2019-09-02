Las autoridades francesas han entregado este lunes a las españolas al exdirigente etarra Garikoitz Aspiazu Rubina, Txeroki, que ingresará en unas horas en la cárcel madrileña de Soto del Real en espera de ser juzgado por el asesinato de un magistrado en 2001.
Según han informado a Efe fuentes de la lucha antiterrorista, Txeroki llegó pasadas las 11.00 horas a la frontera española de Irún y tras el reconocimiento médico y los trámites policiales saldrá rumbo la prisión madrileña, donde se prevé que llegue a media tarde.
Txeroki cumple condena en Francia, que accedió a entregarle temporalmente a España para ser juzgado por el asesinato del magistrado José María Lidón en 2001 en Getxo (Vizcaya), hechos por los que ya se juzgó al etarra Urtzi Murueta, acusado de haber ordenado el seguimiento al juez, si bien finalmente resultó absuelto por falta de pruebas. Por este asesinato la Audiencia Nacional sí condenó a 26 años de cárcel a otro etarra, Orkatz Gallastegi Sodupe, una pena que confirmó luego el Tribunal Supremo.
Precisamente el pasado viernes las autoridades francesas entregaron temporalmente a otro exdirigente etarra, Mikel Kabikoitz Carrera Sarobe, Ata, para ser juzgado en España por otra causa pendiente. Tras sendos juicios que se celebrarán en la Audiencia Nacional, ambos serán devueltos a Francia para seguir cumpliendo allí condena.
Txeroki tuvo ya un primer juicio en España por el que fue condenado a 377 años de cárcel por el intento de asesinato de la exteniente de alcalde de Portugalete (Vizcaya) en 2002, a lo que se le sumaron otras condenas y alguna absolución por falta de pruebas.
En Francia, Txeroki cumple pena por varias causas y sobre Ata han recaído dos cadenas perpetuas por el asesinato de guardias civiles y un policía francés, considerado la última víctima mortal de ETA.
Después de la llegada de Txeroki se espera la de la histórica dirigente etarra Soledad Iparraguirre, Anboto, que termina de cumplir pena en Francia y está previsto que sea extraditada a España este miércoles para ser juzgada por el asesinato del comandante del Ejército Luciano Cortizo en 1995 en León.
