UE El PSOE ganaría las elecciones europeas y Vox se haría con 6 eurodiputados, según un sondeo del Parlamento Europeo

Los datos afirman que los actuales grandes grupos parlamentarios europeístas de la Eurocámara -populares, socialdemócratas y liberales- seguirán siendo los mayoritarios en el hemiciclo.

EFE/Pedro Puente Hoyos

Los socialistas del PSOE ganarían las elecciones europeas y conseguirían 16 escaños, mientras que el desembarco de Vox en la Eurocámara se materializaría con 6 eurodiputados, según la primera proyección de escaños publicada este lunes por el Parlamento Europeo.

Según este sondeo, los actuales grandes grupos parlamentarios europeístas de la Eurocámara -populares, socialdemócratas y liberales- seguirán siendo los mayoritarios en el hemiciclo resultante de estas elecciones que se celebran el 26 de mayo próximo.

Los eurófobos se situarían alrededor de los 150 escaños, muy lejos de poder bloquear una Eurocámara que en la próxima legislatura tendrá 705 escaños.

Este mismo lunes se publicaban dos encuestas que coinciden en adelantar la victoria del PSOE en las próximas elecciones generales, pero muestran datos distintos a la hora de otorgar la mayoría absoluta a los tres partidos de derechas.

En el sondeo de NC Report para La Razón, se establece que el bloque de las derechas obtendrá 188 escaños, una cifra suficiente para gobernar. Sin embargo, la encuesta de Metroscopia para 20 Minutos no prevé una mayoría de las tres derechas.

