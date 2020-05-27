Estás leyendo: Identifican el vehículo desde el que un hombre lanzó insultos homófobos en la manifestación de Vox en Barcelona

Público
Público

Ultradercha Identifican el vehículo desde el que un hombre lanzó insultos homófobos en la manifestación de Vox en Barcelona

El hallazgo ha sido posible gracias a la colaboración ciudadana, según ha explicado el concejal Marc Serra.

Captura del momento en el que un manifestante de Vox profería insultos homófobos en la manifestación del pasado sábado en Barcelona./ Twitter
Captura del momento en el que un manifestante de Vox profería insultos homófobos en la manifestación del pasado sábado en Barcelona./ Twitter

barcelona

europa press

El concejal de Derechos de Ciudadanía de Barcelona, Marc Serra, ha explicado este miércoles que han identificado la matrícula del vehículo desde el que manifestantes de Vox insultaron a dos jóvenes que llevaban una bandera gay.

En un mensaje en Twitter recogido por Europa Press, Serra ha explicado que la identificación ha sido posible gracias a la colaboración ciudadana, y ha anunciado que el Ayuntamiento ha denunciado los hechos ante la Fiscalía por un posible delito de odio.

En un vídeo difundido por las redes sociales se mostró a algunos manifestantes que pasaron por la calle Bailén de Barcelona que profirieron insultos contra dos hombres que exhibían la bandera LGTBI, en la que uno de ellos se subía al capó del vehículo para insultarles e intimidarles.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público