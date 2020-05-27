barcelona
El concejal de Derechos de Ciudadanía de Barcelona, Marc Serra, ha explicado este miércoles que han identificado la matrícula del vehículo desde el que manifestantes de Vox insultaron a dos jóvenes que llevaban una bandera gay.
En un mensaje en Twitter recogido por Europa Press, Serra ha explicado que la identificación ha sido posible gracias a la colaboración ciudadana, y ha anunciado que el Ayuntamiento ha denunciado los hechos ante la Fiscalía por un posible delito de odio.
🔴 Recordeu els insults homòfobs d'aquest dissabte dels manifestants de VOX? Hem identificat el vehicle des d'on es van fer els insults i amenaces, i presentat aquesta denúncia a Fiscalia. Ho explico a aquí 👇https://t.co/jUOAypXI94 pic.twitter.com/GbraBzvqwl— Marc Serra Solé (@MarcSerraSole) May 27, 2020
En un vídeo difundido por las redes sociales se mostró a algunos manifestantes que pasaron por la calle Bailén de Barcelona que profirieron insultos contra dos hombres que exhibían la bandera LGTBI, en la que uno de ellos se subía al capó del vehículo para insultarles e intimidarles.
