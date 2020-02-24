Estás leyendo: Abascal blinda su liderazgo en Vox hasta 2024 ante la falta de oposición interna

Ultraderecha Abascal blinda su liderazgo en Vox hasta 2024 ante la falta de oposición interna

El dirigente del partido ultraderechista mantendrá su cargo cuatro años más después de que su candidatura haya sido la única que ha reunido los avales suficientes de cara a la asamblea que celebrará la formación en Vistalegre el próximo mes de marzo.

Santiago Abascal llegará al próximo acto en Vistalegre sabiéndose líder indiscutible de su partido. / EP
madrid

servimedia

Santiago Abascal seguirá siendo presidente de Vox hasta 2024, al no haber logrado el otro candidato que aspiraba a ello, el canario Carmelo González, los avales necesarios. El único candidato alternativo ha reunido menos de 200 de los cerca de 5.000 que eran necesarios para disputar el liderazgo del partido en la asamblea que se celebrará en Madrid los próximos 7 y 8 de marzo.

En concreto, la candidatura de Abascal sumó "los 4.941 avales necesarios para poder presentarse, habiendo quedado la segunda candidatura por debajo de los 200 avales", según ha comunicado el partido. Esto supone que "no se procederá a la votación en la Asamblea y, por tanto, Santiago Abascal Conde será presidente de Vox para el periodo 2020-2024".

Aunque su liderazgo ya ha sido aprobado, este tendrá efecto el próximo 7 de marzo

La proclamación de Abascal de nuevo como presidente, aunque aprobada este lunes por el Comité Electoral, "tendrá efecto el próximo 7 de marzo" en el plenario de Vox que se celebrará en el madrileño Palacio de Vistalegre.

Sobre esta reelección de Abascal como presidente de Vox, el eurodiputado Jorge Buxadé dijo que es motivo de celebración para su fuerza política. "Nos felicitamos y nos enorgullecemos", dijo sobre la reelección de su líder, del que dijo que ha convertido esta formación en "la única alternativa real" en la política española.

