Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

La ultraderecha holandesa pide "menos inmigrantes" y el "fin de las tonterías climáticas"

Thierry Baudet, el líder del partido ultra FvD, aseguró "entender" que Holanda es tradicionalmente un "país de coaliciones" y dijo estar preparado para comprometerse con los demás grupos políticos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El líder de Foro para la Democracia (FvD), el ultraderechista y eurófobo Thierry Baudet

El líder del partido de ultraderecha FvD, Thierry Baudet. - EFE

El ultraderechista Foro para la Democracia (FvD) tendió la mano a los partidos de la coalición del Gobierno, a los que arrebató la mayoría en el Senado, pero a condición de que admitan que los holandeses "quieren menos inmigrantes" y del "fin de las tonterías (políticas) climáticas".

En declaraciones a la prensa, el líder de FvD, Thierry Baudet, aseguró "entender" que Holanda es tradicionalmente un "país de coaliciones" y dijo estar preparado para comprometerse con los demás grupos políticos, aunque eso sea como "añadir agua al vino".

El populista cree que los partidos del Gobierno –el liberal VVD, la llamada Democristiana (CDA), los Demócratas 66 (D66) y la Unión Cristiana– serán los que cedan y se acerquen al FvD, porque "están sorprendidos" con los resultados que éste ha logrado en las elecciones provinciales de ayer.

El demócrata Rob Jetten (D66), líder uno de los partidos del Gobierno que ha perdido 4 escaños, no tiene esperanzas de poder negociar un acuerdo con la ultraderecha y cree que FvD se ha excluido a sí mismo del diálogo con sus opiniones al negar el cambio climático y pedir que Holanda abandone la Unión Europea.

Baudet consideró que los resultados electorales muestran que los holandeses "quieren menos inmigración, el fin de las tonterías climáticas y el rápido restablecimiento del poder adquisitivo", y apostó por adelantar las elecciones generales, previstas para dentro de dos años.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad