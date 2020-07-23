Unidas Podemos afirma que los fondos de la UE no implican recortes ni reformas

madridActualizado:
Unidas Podemos remarca que la Unión Europea ha elegido el camino contrario al de la anterior crisis y no ha impuesto "recortes" ni "reformas laborales regresivas" a cambio de los fondos europeos contra la crisis provocada por el coronavirus. "Eso era lo que Pablo Casado quería que pasase", ha dicho el portavoz en el Congreso, Pablo Echenique.
Durante una entrevista en Telemadrid, Echenique ha remarcado que "en lo firmado" no hay referencia alguna a los recortes que pedían países como Holanda, y ha añadido en referencia al presidente del PP: "Creo que Pablo Casado y otros líderes de la derecha están más bien expresando sus deseos que la realidad".
Ha señalado también el portavoz parlamentario que con el acuerdo alcanzado en Europa por el que España recibirá unos 140.000 millones de euros del fondo de recuperación europeo, 72.700 en ayudas directas, se garantiza la viabilidad "de que los presupuestos sean progresistas y protejan a los más vulnerables".
Por otro lado, Echenique se ha mostrado convencido de que la denuncia del exabogado de Podemos José Manuel Calvente por supuesta malversación en el partido quedará en nada y se enmarca en la estrategia de acabar con la reputación del partido.
También está convencido de que "no hay base jurídica" en el caso Dina, con lo que está seguro de que el vicepresidente del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, no acabará procesado.
