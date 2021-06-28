Estás leyendo: Unidas Podemos denuncia al presidente de Murcia por su mediación para adelantar una cirugía a un familiar de García Egea

Público
MURCIA

Unidas Podemos denuncia al presidente de Murcia por su mediación para adelantar una cirugía a un familiar de García Egea

La coalición de izquierdas pretende que se investigue la presunta mediación de Fernando López Miras y de la Consejería de Salud de Murcia para adelantar una intervención quirúrgica a un pariente del secretario general del PP.

El presidente de la Región de Murcia, Fernando López Miras, durante una visita a un colegio en una imagen de archivo. / EUROPA PRESS - PP.

madrid

Unidas Podemos ha registrado este lunes una denuncia contra el presidente de Murcia, Fernando López Miras, del PP, y contra el  secretario general de la Consejería de Salud, Andrés Torrente, por un presunto delito de cohecho tras mediar presuntamente en la operación quirúrgica de un familiar del secretario general del Partido Popular, Teodoro García Egea

"Es inaceptable que López Miras y Teodoro García Egea manejen los recursos de la sanidad pública como si fueran los de un chiringuito del Partido Popular", ha denunciado Javier Sánchez Serna, diputado de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso y coordinador de Podemos en Murcia. 

En su denuncia, Unidas Podemos  sostiene que López Miras podría haber mediado "para adelantar una cirugía, saltándose las listas de espera" fijadas en cada hospital y que se basan en "criterios objetivos de urgencia, necesidad y conveniencia". "Si como parece, se ha saltado la lista de espera en beneficio del familiar de una persona poderosa e influyente, es casi seguro que tal hecho ha preterido y perjudicado a otros pacientes comunes de la Región de Murcia", consta en la denuncia.

