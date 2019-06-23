Podemos El Escorial (coalición de Podemos e IU en el municipio) ha roto el paradigma político establecido. La formación morada ha pactado con el gobierno presidido por el PP para entrar en la Junta de Gobierno.
Esta jugada viene precedida por la negativa del PP a formar gobierno con Vox. Ante un presumible gobierno en minoría, Unidas El Escorial ha dado un paso adelante y ha querido sumar sus ediles.
El PP fue el partido más votado (6 concejales), seguido del PSOE (5), Unidas Podemos (3), Vox (2) y Ciudadanos (1), lo que auguraba pactos para alcanzar la mayoría absoluta, fijada en nueve ediles.
El pacto entre los populares y Ciudadanos ya estaba afianzado, pero ambos decidieron tras una reunión rechazar la entrada de Vox en el Gobierno. Fue entonces cuando Unidas El Escorial lanzó un comunicado en el que anunciaba que apoyaría al grupo mayoritario, lo que facilitaría la incorporación de dos de sus concejales a la Junta de Gobierno Local.
20/06/2019 Comunicado— Unidas El Escorial (@UnidasEscorial) 20 de junio de 2019
Encrucijada en El Escorial pic.twitter.com/5kQp7vhSV5
Unos días antes, Vox lanzaba un comunicado en el que criticaba a PP y Ciudadanos por no haber permitido que su partido se incorporara a una coalición. En la misiva publicada en redes sociales, la formación ultraderechista se hacía una pregunta: "¿Esto es lo que querían los votantes del Partido Popular?".
🛎🛎🛎VOX El Escorial queda fuera del Equipo de Gobierno del @ppelescorial que “intentará” gobernar en minoría junto a la edil de @CiudadanosCs— VOX Escorial (@voxescorial) 19 de junio de 2019
Los cordones sanitarios hacia @vox_es siguen a todo trapo.
🛎🛎🛎
Nota de prensa 👇 pic.twitter.com/lDhN1reYav
