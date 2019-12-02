El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, se ha mostrado convencido de que la limitación de los precios de los alquileres será uno de los objetivos del Gobierno de coalición que aspira a conformar con el PSOE, y ha dejado claro que "la negociación programática está abierta".

En declaraciones a los medios a su llegada a la Cumbre del Clima (COP25) que se celebra en Madrid, Iglesias ha afirmado que para Podemos es "absolutamente fundamental cumplir con los artículos de la Constitución que defienden los derechos sociales", y ha citado, en concreto, el número 47, "que habla del derecho a una vivienda digna y asequible".

Así lo ha asegurado el líder del partido morado, al ser preguntado por las medidas a las que Podemos estaría dispuesto a renunciar para sellar su acuerdo de Gobierno de coalición con el PSOE.

"Poner límite a los fondos buitre y a la escalada de los precios, que hace que no se cumpla un artículo de la Constitución, no solo ha de ser un objetivo nuestro, sino que creo que será un objetivo del próximo Gobierno", ha apostillado, dando a entender que no está dispuesto a renunciar a esta medida.