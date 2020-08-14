Estás leyendo: PP y Cs registran una iniciativa conjunta para que Iglesias comparezca en pleno

Después de que este jueves el PP presentara una iniciativa similar, ahora ambos partidos insisten en la cuestión con una petición conjunta.

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, en su escaño durante una primera sesión de control al Gobierno en el Congreso de los Diputados. / Europa Press /Pool
PP y Ciudadanos han registrado este viernes una iniciativa conjunta para que el vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, comparezca en un pleno extraordinario del Congreso este mes para explicar las informaciones relativas a la financiación irregular de su partido

Después de que ayer el PP presentó una iniciativa similar, ahora ambos partidos insisten en la cuestión con una petición conjunta, que se suma a la que plantearon para que Iglesias comparezca también en la Comisión de Calidad Democrática del Congreso este mes de agosto.

Los dos partidos quieren que Iglesias aclare su "papel" en el asunto de "la reciente imputación" de la formación morada y varios de sus cargos en un proceso por delitos de malversación de caudales públicos y administración desleal abierto por el juzgado de instrucción número 42 de Madrid, tras la denuncia presentada por su exabogado José Manuel Calvente.

Todas estas peticiones de comparecencia tendrán que ser debatidas y votadas en una sesión de la Diputación Permanente, el órgano que se encarga de las facultades del Congreso en períodos inhábiles, que deberá convocarse este mes tras la solicitud presentada por el PP y Ciudadanos.

