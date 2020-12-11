Estás leyendo: Unidas Podemos y otros grupos del Congreso solicitan una comisión de investigación sobre las tarjetas 'black' del emérito

Unidas Podemos y otros grupos del Congreso solicitan una comisión de investigación sobre las tarjetas 'black' del emérito

La formación morada, por un lado, y ERC, Bildu, JxCat, Más País, la CUP, Compromís y BNG, por otro, han pedido de forma separada la creación de un órgano que indague sobre el uso de plásticos opacos por parte de Juan Carlos I, con posterioridad a su abdicación.

MADRID

PILAR ARAQUE CONDE

Los grupos del Congreso vuelven a la carga. Unidas Podemos y otros grupos han presentado por cuarta vez en esta legislatura un escrito dirigido a la Mesa del Congreso para crear una comisión de investigación sobre las tarjetas black del rey emérito. La formación morada, al amparo de lo dispuesto en el artículo 52 del Reglamento del Congreso los Diputados, ha solicitado la creación de un órgano que indague sobre el uso de plásticos opacos por parte de Juan Carlos I, con posterioridad a su abdicación, con cargo a fondos procedentes del extranjero.

Por otro lado, ERC, Bildu, JxCat, Más País, la CUP, Compromís y BNG han solicitado conjuntamente crear una comisión de investigación relativa al uso de las tarjetas black por los miembros de la Familia Real y a "sus posibles influencias en la política y comercial del Estado español con Arabia Saudí". 

[Habrá ampliación]

