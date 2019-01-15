Público
Unidos Podemos Cambiar Europa Urtasun y Pisarello serán los candidatos de los comuns a las elecciones europeas

Ahora falta definir qué puestos ocuparán en la lista de Unidos Podemos Cambiar Europa y, si logran representación, será la segunda legislatura de Urtasun en la Eurocámara, mientras que supondrá el estreno en Europa de Pisarello.

Ernest Urtasun (izquierda) y Gerardo Pisarello (derecha), candidatos de los comuns a las elecciones europeas.

El eurodiputado Ernest Urtasun y el primer teniente de alcalde de Barcelona, Gerardo Pisarello, serán los candidatos de los comuns a las elecciones europeas y se integrarán en la lista de Unidos Podemos Cambiar Europa.

Urtasun ha ganado las primarias organizadas por CatComú, mientras que Pisarello ha ganado las de BComú, en este último caso, por ser el único candidato que se ha presentado, han informado los dos partidos en sendos comunicados.

(Habrá ampliación)

