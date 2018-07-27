Unidos Podemos pide explicaciones al Gobierno por las asesinadas por violencia machista desde que se aprobó el pacto

Unidos Podemos ha exigido, este jueves, al Gobierno que dé explicaciones por los asesinatos a mujeres por violencia machista desde que el Congreso aprobara el pacto sobre esta materia, el pasado septiembre, y que ya suman, según el grupo confederal, 72 víctimas.



Tras la aprobación de este acuerdo, Unidos Podemos ha venido registrando en la Cámara una pregunta parlamentaria por cada mujer asesinada por violencia machista. En este caso, se cuestiona al Ejecutivo desde la número 42, Mercedes Martín, que fue tiroteada por un hombre cuando iba a dejar su hijo al colegio en Las Ventas de Retamosa (Toledo); hasta la que suma 72 casos, una mujer de 63 años asesinada este martes de un disparo por su expareja en Astorga (León).



"A día de hoy van 49 asesinatos por razones machistas desde la aprobación del Pacto contra la violencia de género. ¿Cuántas mujeres tienen que morir para que el Gobierno comience a poner en marcha las medidas acordadas en el pacto?", recoge el escrito que, este jueves, han registrado en el congreso la secretaria de Feminismos Interseccional y LGTBI de Podemos, la diputada Sofía Castañón, la vicepresidenta cuarta del Congreso, Gloria Elizo, y la presidenta de la comisión para los derechos de la Infancia y la Adolescencia, la diputada de En Comú Mar García Puig.

Sumando desde el pacto

"Exigimos nuevamente al Gobierno toda la financiación y todas las medias que se comprometieron en el Pacto de Estado", ha declarado García Puig a los medios, mientras que Castañón recuerda en su cuenta de Twitter que los 200 millones que se prometieron para este acuerdo no están "como deberían" y que el pacto es "insuficiente". "Necesitamos acción", ha concluido.



Unidos Podemos ha defendido, desde la aprobación del documento de medidas contra la violencia de género, la necesidad de no poner el contador a cero al terminar el año, y dar cifras globales de las víctimas de esta lacra. Además, desde el pasado septiembre, destacan el número de mujeres que han sido asesinadas ya con el pacto para poner el foco en que las medidas acordadas para acabar con la violencia machista aún no están en marcha.



