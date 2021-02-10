bruselas
El Parlamento Europeo dio este miércoles luz verde a la regulación para la mayor parte del Fondo de Recuperación de la Unión Europea (UE), el histórico instrumento para hacer frente a la reconstrucción pospandemia del que a España le llegarán unos 140.000 millones de euros.
Los diputados dieron su apoyo a las normas sobre el Mecanismo de Recuperación y Resiliencia por 582 votos a favor, 40 en contra y 69 abstenciones, en un nuevo paso en la puesta en marcha de este pilar principal del fondo que canalizará 672.500 millones de euros del total de 750.000 millones.
Este dinero, sin embargo, no estará disponible hasta que todos los Estados ratifiquen la legislación que permitirá a la Comisión emitir la deuda para financiar el Fondo, algo que hasta ahora solo han hecho seis países.
La Eurocámara confirma con este voto el compromiso al que llegaron sus negociadores con los del Consejo el pasado diciembre, que recoge que para recibir las ayudas los países tienen que presentar planes de reformas e inversiones destinadas a impulsar el crecimiento, la creación de empleo y las transiciones ecológica y digital.
Estos planes deben abordar una parte importante de las recomendaciones económicas que les hace anualmente la Comisión y ser aprobados por el Ejecutivo comunitario y el Consejo. Los desembolsos, dos veces al año, estarán condicionados a que se cumplan los objetivos y el calendario pactado con Bruselas.
