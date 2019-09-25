Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Unión Europea El Parlamento Europeo acuerda que Borrell no tendrá que vender sus acciones

En una carta dirigida de la presidenta de la comisión jurídica,  Borrell detalló que las acciones que tiene de Iberdrola representan el 2,3% del total de su cartera; las de Bayer, el 2,5%, y las de BBVA el 8,10%. La comisión jurídica ha considerado por 17 votos contra 7 que el expediente del ministro "está bien y no hay ningún problema".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El ministro español de Asuntos Exteriores en funciones, Josep Borrell, habla durante la reunión ministerial del Grupo de Amigos de las Víctimas del Terrorismo en la sede de las Naciones Unidas (ONU). EFE/ Miguel Rajmil

El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores en funciones, Josep Borrell, en la sede de las Naciones Unidas. EFE/ Miguel Rajmil

La Comisión de Asuntos Jurídicos del Parlamento Europeo ha decidido este miércoles que el candidato a Alto Representante de la UE para Asuntos Exteriores, Josep Borrell, no tendrá que vender las acciones que tiene en grandes empresas por no ser incompatibles con la actividad que desarrollará como miembro de la Comisión Europea.

Fuentes próximas a Borrell han informado a Efe de que la comisión jurídica ha considerado por 17 votos contra 7 que el expediente del ministro "está bien y no hay ningún problema. Todo está en orden".

La comisión parlamentaria responsable de analizar las posibles incompatibilidades de los candidatos a formar parte de la Comisión Europea había pedido información adicional a Borrell sobre su cartera de acciones y había preguntado si estaría dispuesto a desprenderse de sus participaciones en Bayer, Iberdrola y el BBVA.

En respuesta, el ministro respondió el pasado lunes por carta que "hasta ahora, no había considerado la posibilidad" de desprenderse de estas acciones ya que representan una pequeña parte" de su patrimonio financiero.

Se muestra dispuesto a desprenderse de sus acciones

En una carta dirigida de la presidenta de la comisión jurídica, Lucy Nethsingha, a la que ha tenido acceso Efe, Borrell detalló que las acciones que tiene de Iberdrola representan el 2,3% del total de su cartera; las de Bayer, el 2,5%, y las de BBVA el 8,10%.

"Los sectores de actividad no guardan relación con las responsabilidades para las que he sido designado", Borrell

"Más importante", argumentó, "los sectores de actividad de estas compañías -energías renovables, farmacéutica y banca- no guardan relación con las responsabilidades para las que he sido designado", como tampoco guardan ninguna relación con las responsabilidades de ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, explicó.

No obstante, Borrell se mostró dispuesto a desprenderse de dichas acciones si la comisión consideraba que hay argumentos que apuntan a la existencia de un potencial conflicto de intereses: "yo estaría dispuesto a considerarlos y seguir sus indicaciones", aseguró.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad