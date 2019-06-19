Público
Unión Europea El partido nacionalista flamenco que apoya a Puigdemont seguirá en el grupo al que se une Vox en la Eurocámara 

"Todos los partidos que están de acuerdo con los principios de ECR y son aceptados por el grupo, son compatibles", confirma uno de los portavoces del grupo parlamentario.

Bart de Wever, durante un mitin. REUTERS

La Nueva Alianza Flamenca, los nacionalistas flamencos que dan apoyo al expresidente de Cataluña Carles Puigdemont en Bélgica, continuarán siendo miembros del grupo de Conservadores y Reformistas en el Parlamento Europeo, a pesar de la incorporación del partido de extrema derecha español VOX.

Así lo ha decidido la estructura del partido en una reunión en la noche del martes y tras días de debate y negociación para analizar si continuaban en un grupo del que son parte desde hace años, tras la incorporación del partido de Santiago Abascal.

Al ser miembro del grupo, la pertenencia de la N-VA no está en duda, mientras que la del partido de VOX, que presentó su petición formal la semana pasada, será sometida a votación de los miembros del grupo en una reunión este miércoles 19 por la tarde.

Cuestionados sobre la compatibilidad de ambas formaciones, un portavoz del grupo ECR ha señalado a Europa Press que "todos los partidos que están de acuerdo con los principios de ECR y son aceptados por el grupo, son compatibles"

