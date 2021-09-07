Los universitarios podrán ser expulsados por plagiar y hacer novatadas

madridActualizado:
La nueva ley de convivencia universitaria castiga con la expulsión de hasta tres años al alumno que plagie, falsee documentos, destruya patrimonio o haga novatadas, un régimen disciplinario que será de aplicación para las universidades públicas y privadas.
El anteproyecto de ley aprobado este martes en el Consejo de Ministros para su posterior tramitación parlamentaria deroga el reglamento franquista de 1954 sobre disciplina académica, con lo que se actualiza y adecua al "marco constitucional", ha informado en rueda de prensa la portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Rodríguez.
Es una norma que "busca sobre todo vías de mediación" en lugar de la sanción para resolver los conflictos, ha añadido.
