Urgandarin recibe el mismo beneficio penitenciario que Roldán, Vera y un etarra

El marido de la infanta Cristina nunca ha solicitado cambiar de cárcel y, sin embargo, el juez le concede salir dos veces por semana debido a su aislamiento al cumplir condena en un centro de mujeres.

Cárcel de Brieva. / J. GÓMEZ

Un ladrón, un implicado en la guerra sucia y un etarra son los casos en los que se ha basado el juez de Vigilancia Penitenciaria para dejar salir de prisión a Iñaki Urdangarin, el marido de la infanta Cristina, cuando aún se encuentra en segundo grado porque no ha cumplido la cuarta parte de la condena.

Los antecedentes en los que se basa el magistrado son los de Luis Roldán, el ex director general de la Guardia Civil condenado por corrupción; Rafael Vera, el exdirector general de Seguridad condenado por el secuestro de Segundo Marey e implicado en la guerra sucia de los GAL, así como José Ramón Goñi Tirapu, miembro de ETA e hijo de un exgobernador civil.

(Habrá ampliación)

