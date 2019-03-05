Urkullu envía al monasterio de Poblet unos 300 documentos de su labor como mediador

Según ha confirmado el archivo Montserrat Tarradellas, ubicado en el monasterio de Santa María de Poblet, se ha recibido una copia de la documentación que ha recopilado Iñigo Urkullu tras su función como mediador en el procés. La documentación atañe en especial a los días previos a la declaración de independencia que tuvo lugar en el Parlament a finales de octubre.

La cifra ronda los 300 documentos, entre los que se incluyen tanto cartas como correos electrónicos, mensajes y todo tipo de anotaciones que el dirigente vasco tuvo a bien realizar en una suerte de dietario político. Son documentos que muestran los diferentes contactos que llevó a cabo con el gobierno de Mariano Rajoy, así como con el presidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont y otras personalidades tanto de la política, como es el caso del conseller Santi Vila, como miembros eclesiásticos o del mundo de la empresa.



Según informa el diario La Vanguardia, Urkullu habría ordenado que se hiciesen tres copias de toda esta documentación y que fueran depositadas en el Archivo Histórico de Euskadi, en la Fundación Sabino Arana y en el monasterio de Poblet. Desde el archivo Tarradellas, su directora Núria Gavarró ha confirmado la recepción y ha asegurado que en breve procederán a desarrollar las labores de inventario, catalogación y digitalización.

La consulta no se podrá realizar hasta que el lehendakari no conceda el permiso pertinente para hacerlo. Según fuentes cercanas al líder vasco a las que ha tenido acceso La Vanguardia, la documentación no se hará pública hasta que el Tribunal Supremo dicte sentencia.

Los abades de Poblet y Montserrat –Octavi Vilà y Josep M. Soler, respectivamente– divulgaron en septiembre de 2017 una nota en la que solicitaban a “los gobernantes de Catalunya y de España un ejercicio de máxima prudencia y responsabilidad para un diálogo constructivo”. Fueron estos abades, junto con la participación del arzobispo de Barcelona Juan José Omella, los que catalizaron la intermediación que más tarde llevaría a cabo el lehendakari.

