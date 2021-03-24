madrid
Las comunidades autónomas retoman la vacunación con AstraZeneca y lo hacen incorporando al colectivo de trabajadores esenciales con edades comprendidas entre los 55 y los 65 años, tras el acuerdo alcanzado en el Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud.
La campaña de vacunación contará esta semana con más de 940.000 dosis de AstraZeneca, paralizadas en las neveras tras anunciarse la suspensión de su inoculación el pasado día 15 por episodios trombóticos y una supuesta relación con la vacuna, que no ha constatado la Agencia Europea del Medicamento (EMA).
De esta forma, a partir de ese miércoles, día 24, se comenzará a administrar este suero a personas de entre 55 y 65 años pertenecientes a grupos prioritarios como bomberos, fuerzas de seguridad del Estado o docentes.
También se retoma la administración de AstraZeneca en estos mismos profesionales menores de 55 años, y en población en general de entre 45 y 55 años.
Además, prosigue la vacunación con Pfizer y Moderna en mayores y colectivos con patologías de riesgo.
