SALAMANCA
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha avanzado que trasladará a los mandatarios autonómicos en la Conferencia de Presidentes que en el mes de agosto llegarán a España 3.400.000 dosis de la vacuna de Pfizer para "avanzar" en la vacunación.
Lo ha dicho en una breve comparecencia junto al presidente de la Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, antes de dar comienzo a la Conferencia de Presidentes en el Convento de San Esteban de Salamanca.
"Ayer la ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, cerró la llegada de 3.400.000 dosis en agosto de la vacuna de Pfizer, por lo que pasaremos de 13 millones de vacunas administradas a 16 millones en agosto para anticipar ese objetivo que nos hemos marcado de que el 70 por ciento esté completamente vacunada antes de que termine el mes de agosto", ha subrayado.
Sánchez, que ha agradecido a Alfonso Fernández Mañueco que propusiera el pasado año reeditar la cita del pasado año en San Millán de la Cogolla en territorio castellano y leonés, ha indicado como reflexión que hace 365 años, en esa reunión en La Rioja, "no existía vacuna", la situación era de primera desescalada, el paro había aumentado en 55.000 personas con un millón de ocupados menos y el PIB caía.
En aquel encuentro presentó el primer acuerdo de los fondos europeos a recibir en los próximos seis años, pero entonces "era sólo un proyecto, sin vehículo y sin planes que los instrumentalizaran".
"Si pensamos lo que ocurrió entonces, creo que claramente hemos avanzado para bien. Hoy hay vacuna y el 56% de la población está protegida con la pauta completa", ha señalado Pedro Sánchez.
Además, en términos económicos, el PIB está al alza, se recupera empleo según los datos de la Encuesta de Población Activa y hay más afiliados a la Seguridad Social.
Por tanto, "si miramos de 12 meses a esta parte, hemos avanzado. Antes había recesión y ahora recuperación, antes destrucción de empleo y ahora creación de empleo", ha exhibido el líder del Ejecutivo nacional.
