La Selección española de fútbol será inmunizada este viernes mediante el suministro de diferentes vacunas "en función de la situación" de cada integrante de la delegación, según ha anunciado la Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) y ha confirmado el Ministerio de Sanidad. El acuerdo entre el Ejecutivo y la institución deportiva llega después de que los médicos del equipo hayan rechazado vacunar con Pfizer a los deportistas.
La vacunación de la delegación española comenzará a las 10.00 horas de mañana viernes en la Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas por parte de un equipo sanitario de las Fuerzas Armadas.
"La finalidad de esta vacunación es facilitar que España pueda disputar la Eurocopa 2020 con plenas garantías de seguridad, además de permitir al equipo nacional competir en igualdad de condiciones con otras selecciones participantes que ya han sido inmunizadas", ha asegurado la Federación, que ha expresado su agradecimiento y satisfacción "ante la sensibilidad mostrada por el Gobierno de España".
Según la federación, con la administración de la "pauta completa" en función de la situación de cada miembro de la delegación se preservará la salud y la seguridad de todo el equipo deportivo y técnico en un evento de esta envergadura "quedando atendida la petición de la RFEF ante tan excepcional situación".
Por su parte, Sanidad ha destacado que el equipo nacional se inmunizará "mediante el suministro de diferentes vacunas" en función de la situación de cada miembro del equipo "en aras de alcanzar un nivel suficiente de protección para la participación en la Eurocopa".
