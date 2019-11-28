El diputado de Vox en les Corts Valencianes, David García, ha indignado este miércoles a gran parte de la Cámara regional al exhibir durante el Pleno una pancarta con la esvástica y los símbolos comunistas de la hoz y el martillo tachados.
Los diputados del PSPV, Compromís y Podem se han girado y han dado la espalda a García, mientras que Enric Morera, el presidente, ha exigido que se retirasen inmediatamente ambos símbolos.
Según ha argumentado el diputado, ha sacado los símbolos como respuesta a la intervención de Rosa Pérez Garijo, de la formación morada, que ha remarcado la importancia de la Memoria Histórica para el futuro de Europa.
Finalmente, la formación de ultraderecha ha utilizado Twitter para argumentar que García había colocado los símbolos tachados para condenar el comunismo.
Hoy condenábamos, como promulgó la UE, el nazismo y el comunismo con sus símbolos tachados. La izquierda radical ha dicho que hacemos apología.— VOX CORTES VALENCIANAS (@vox_cv) 27 de noviembre de 2019
El presidente @enricmorera nos ha hecho quitarlo por no contrariar a sus socios comunistas. Queda claro que no condenan el comunismo pic.twitter.com/HtCO9BsWy9
