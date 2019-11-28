Público
València Un diputado de Vox saca una esvástica y una hoz y un martillo tachados en el Parlamento valenciano

Los diputados del PSPV, Compromís y Podem se han girado y han dado la espalda a García, mientras que Enric Morera, el presidente, ha exigido que se retirasen inmediatamente ambos símbolos.

El diputado de Vox, David García, en las Cortes Valencianas colocando la esvástica y la hoz y el martillo. / Twitter Vox

El diputado de Vox en les Corts Valencianes, David García, ha indignado este miércoles a gran parte de la Cámara regional al exhibir durante el Pleno una pancarta con la esvástica y los símbolos comunistas de la hoz y el martillo tachados.

Según ha argumentado el diputado, ha sacado los símbolos como respuesta a la intervención de Rosa Pérez Garijo, de la formación morada, que ha remarcado la importancia de la Memoria Histórica para el futuro de Europa.

Finalmente, la formación de ultraderecha ha utilizado Twitter para argumentar que García había colocado los símbolos tachados para condenar el comunismo.


