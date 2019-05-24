Público
València La jueza rechaza archivar el caso de la Fórmula 1 contra Francisco Camps

Con esta decisión, la magistrada se opone frontalmente a la solicitud hecha el pasado 14 de mayo por la Fiscalía Anticorrupción, que reclamó el libre sobreseimiento y cuya actuación La jueza  califica de "poco seria".

El expresidente autónomico Francisco Camps.- EP

La titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 17 de València, Carmen García Mingo, ha rechazado archivar el caso de la Fórmula 1, en la que están investigados el expresidente de la Generalitat Francisco Camps y otros ex altos cargos por la construcción de ese circuito, y cree "poco seria" la actuación de la Fiscalía.

De este modo se opone frontalmente a la solicitud hecha el pasado 14 de mayo por la Fiscalía Anticorrupción, que reclamó el libre sobreseimiento de esta causa por entender que, aunque la investigación policial puso de manifiesto la existencia de indicios de delitos sobre tres supuestas adjudicaciones amañadas, éstos ya estarían prescritos.

En un auto, la jueza acusa a varios responsables de la Fiscalía de haber hecho caso omiso a las indicaciones de sus superiores para que avanzasen en la instrucción de la causa y de haber seguido adelante con una querella contra doce personas sin pedir antes determinados informes.

Recuerda además la instructora que fue el Ministerio Público quien reclamó el auto de incoación de procedimiento abreviado contra los procesados por delitos de malversación, prevaricación y falsedad sin haber acordado periciales sobre la adjudicación de los contratos que cuestionaba ni el supuesto perjuicio que esa actividad supuso para el erario.

Asimismo, responsabiliza al fiscal de haber aportado a esta causa la confesión del ex secretario general del PP valenciano Ricardo Costa que establecía supuestos vínculos entre las donaciones de constructores a la caja B del partido y los citados contratos.

