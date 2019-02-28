Público
València prohibirá el bus #StopFeminazis si  hay delito de odio en sus mensajes

El alcalde Joan Ribó ha asegurado que el Consistorio va a estudiar si los mensajes que se van a lanzar van "contra la mitad de la población: las mujeres"

El nuevo autobús que Hazte Oír ha lanzado a las calles de Madrid. TWITTER DE HAZTE OÍR

El Ayuntamiento de València prohibirá la presencia en la ciudad del autobús de la asociación ultra Hazte Oír, si los mensajes que lance suponen un delito de odio contra las mujeres. El vehículo fletado lleva escrito en uno de sus costados el eslogan "StopFeminazis. No es violencia de género es violencia doméstica".

Así lo ha asegurado el alcalde, Joan Ribó, quien ha sostenido que el Consistorio va a estudiar "si los mensajes que pretende lanzar este vehículo suponen un delito de odio, nada más y nada menos que contra la mitad de la población: las mujeres", en cuyo caso lo prohibirán.

Ribó ha defendido que València "es una ciudad abierta, respetuosa con la diversidad y que apuesta por la igualdad", por supuesto también "con la igualdad de género entre hombres y mujeres".

"Con la brecha salarial existente y la discriminación que sufren muchas mujeres en el ámbito laboral, con la violencia y el acoso que vemos cada día y que incluso llegan al feminicidio, los valencianos tenemos muy claro que uno de los retos de mayor emergencia que tenemos por delante es llegar a la igualdad real", ha añadido.

Para el alcalde, "aquellos sectores sociales muy minoritarios como este que cuestionan la violencia contra las mujeres y la desigualdad por razón de género se encuentran absolutamente fuera de la realidad".

"La sociedad valenciana entenderá poco que algún partido político de ultraderecha apoye estas acciones y estos mensajes, y entenderá menos todavía que los partidos de derecha, PP y Ciudadanos, banalicen sobre esta cuestión y abran sus brazos para acoger y llegar a acuerdos con los ultras", ha concluido.

