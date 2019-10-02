Público
Podemos Valladolid Juanma del Olmo no repetirá como candidato de Unidas Podemos Valladolid tras las quejas de IU 

Marta Santos, que había sido miembro de Equo, será la nueva número uno de la coalición Unidas Podemos por el municipio.

29/01/2017.- Juan Carlos Monedero (d) y Juanma del Olmo (i).. EFE

Juan Carlos Monedero (d) y Juanma del Olmo (i)./ EFE (BIEL ALIÑO)

El cabeza de lista de Unidas Podemos por Valladolid el pasado 28 de abril, Juanma del Olmo, que no obtuvo escaño, no repetirá como candidato después de que la militancia de IU en Valladolid haya pedido su relevo. 

La decisión de Juanma del Olmo, secretario de Comunicación de Podemos, se tomó con anterioridad a la petición de IU, según ha avanzado hoy RNE y han confirmado fuentes de Podemos. 

La formación morada entiende que el papel relevante que el miembro de la dirección de Podemos tiene en el diseño de la campaña electoral es incompatible con su candidatura, si bien en los pasados comicios sí combinó la dirección de la campaña con ser cabeza de lista. 

Marta Santos, miembro de Equo hasta que el partido ecologista decidió la pasada semana concurrir con Más País, será la nueva número uno de la coalición Unidas Podemos por Valladolid.

