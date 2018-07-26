Público
Valladolid El PP de Tudela critica la escasez de festejos taurinos en las fiestas patronales: "Son una puta mierda"

Los populares han divulgado un comunicado donde arremeten contra el Ayuntamiento del PSOE que por tercer año ha decidido que los toros no sean el eje central de las fiestas de Nuestra Señora de la Asunción y San Roque.

Fachada del Ayuntamiento de Tudela de Duero, Valladolid. / Google Maps

El Partido Popular de Tudela de Duero ha divulgado un comunicado en su cuenta de Facebook en el que arremete contra el Gobierno del Ayuntamiento y donde se puede leer que los festejos taurinos que se van a celebrar en la localidad vallisoletana este año son "[y perdónennos la expresión] una puta mierda". 

Los populares critican la "cacicada" del ejecutivo municipal del PSOE que por tercer año consecutivo ha decidido que los toros no sean el eje central de las fiestas patronales de Nuestra Señora de la Asunción y San Roque. Han quedado replegadas a pocos encuentros y con presencia de pocos animales. 

"Tudela del Duero, referente años atrás en el ámbito taurino, ha pasado de ser portada en diferentes medios, llenando el pueblo de 'forasteros', que fletaban hasta autobuses para disfrutar de nuestros bonitos encierros, a convertirse en [y perdónennos la expresión] UNA PUTA MIERDA", dice literalmente la nota del PP. 

