Las visitas al Valle de los Caídos siguen aumentando mes a mes considerablemente. Durante el pasado mes de noviembre aumentaron un 81,82% con un total de 31.951 personas, según los datos facilitados por Patrimonio Nacional a Efe.
El mes pasado, el monumento recibió 31.951 personas, dato que contrasta con las cifras del año pasado cuando acudieron a la zona 17.573 personas. Este aumento supone un incremento de 14.378 visitantes lo que significa un porcentaje del 81,82%.
Cabe recordar que este mes la Basílica del Valle de los Caídos acogió dos misas con motivo del 20 de noviembre, aniversario de la muerte del dictador Francisco Franco, que probablemente sea la última vez que será exaltado en este lugar.
Ya durante el pasado mes de octubre la zona recibió un total de 41.866 visitantes, lo que supuso un aumento del 42,7% respecto al número de personas que acudieron al monumento en el mismo periodo de 2017. Según los datos ofrecidos por Patrimonio Nacional a Efe, en octubre del año pasado 29.335 personas acudieron al Valle.
En septiembre, el aumento de visitas fue tremendo también, pasando de las
24.908 personas de 2017 a las 53.072 de este año: un 113% más.
En lo que va de año, el Valle de los Caídos ha recibido un total de 340.590 personas. A final de octubre de 2017 la cifra acumulada era de 261.896.
Estas cifras demuestran una tendencia al alza desde el anuncio del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez de su intención de exhumar los restos del dictador Francisco Franco, proceso que se aceleró en agosto con el decreto ley para modificar la Ley de Memoria Histórica.
No obstante, el Tribunal Supremo ha iniciado los trámites para resolver el recurso presentado por los nietos de Francisco Franco contra la decisión del Gobierno de continuar el procedimiento de exhumación de los restos mortales del dictador del Valle de los Caídos.
