VALLE DE LOS CAÍDOS El Gobierno propone a la familia Franco trasladar los restos del dictador en helicóptero

El Gobierno acordó el pasado 11 de octubre en Consejo de Ministros que la exhumación de Francisco Franco se producirá antes del 25 de octubre y que comunicaría a la familia la fecha exacta 48 horas antes por si desean acudir al acto.

11/10/2019.- Último día de visitas en el Valle de los Caídos que desde las seis de la tarde de este viernes permanecerá cerrado ante la próxima exhumación de Franco. EFE

Imagen del pasado viernes, el último día de visitas en el Valle de los Caídos. EFE

El Gobierno ha comunicado a la familia Franco su intención de trasladar en helicóptero el féretro con los restos del dictador desde el Valle de los Caídos hasta el cementerio de Mingorrubio en El Pardo (Madrid).

Fuentes de la familia han confirmado a Efe que la propuesta del Gobierno ha tenido lugar esta semana en una reunión que han mantenido el abogado de la familia Franco, Luis Felipe Utrera Molina, con representantes del Ejecutivo.

La Fundación Francisco Franco ha recurrido al Tribunal Supremo la suspensión de dicho acuerdo, al considerar que un gobierno en funciones no puede adoptar ese tipo de decisiones y que los tribunales de justicia deben pronunciarse también sobre él como hicieron sobre el decreto de exhumación.

Paralelamente, la Fundación ha presentado otro escrito de alegaciones ante el Gobierno en el que reitera la petición de la familia de que la exhumación de Franco , que el féretro sea cubierto con la bandera nacional durante el traslase haga siguiendo las ordenanzas de honores militaresdo e inhumación y transportado a hombros de sus familiares y allegados.

