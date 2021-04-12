Madrid
El Gobierno, a través de Patrimonio Nacional, presenta en el Ayuntamiento de San Lorenzo de El Escorial la solicitud de licencia urbanística para poder iniciar los trabajos de exhumación e identificación de las víctimas que fueron inhumadas en las criptas de la Basílica de la Santa Cruz del Valle de los Caídos y que han sido reclamadas por sus familiares.
A través de una nota de prensa, el Ejecutivo ha recordado que la solicitud se presenta después de que el Consejo de Ministros aprobase el pasado 30 de marzo el Real Decreto del Ministerio de la Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes y Memoria Democrática que regula la concesión de una subvención de 665.000 euros para la financiación de estos trabajos.
El proyecto incluye las obras necesarias para el acceso y afianzamiento del paso al interior de los distintos niveles de las criptas.
Además, la actuación contempla la adopción de medidas de seguridad y salud; la retirada o desmontaje de cerramientos, instalaciones y enseres para los accesos a las criptas; la realización de dichos accesos; la adecuación de instalaciones de iluminación y seguridad, y la adopción de medidas que garanticen la seguridad estructural para la inspección interior de cada una de las criptas.
